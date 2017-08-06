Ravindra Jadeja suspended by ICC for 3rd Test against Sri Lanka for breach of conduct

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC). (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the 3rd Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday evening. The left-arm spinner was the star performer for the Indian cricket team in the 2nd Test at Colombo was suspended by the ICC for breach of conduct, reported ANI. The agency said that Jadeja was suspended because his accumulated demerit points reached six within a 24-month period following his latest breach.

The news came just hours after the Indian cricket team took an unbeatable lead of 2-0 against Sri Lanka in the ongoing three-match Test series. Ravindra Jadeja was declared player of the match for his five-wicket haul in the second innings. He had also scored a half-century with the bat earlier. The hosts, who put up their best batting show in the series so far were all-out for 386 in the second innings despite twin centuries from opener Dimuth Karunaratne (141) and No 3 Kusal Mendis (110).

Jadeja had registered the bowling figures of 5/152 in 39 overs. After going for a few runs yesterday, the left-arm spinner found his rhythm and kept picking wickets at regular intervals. Once Karunaratne and former skipper Angelo Mathews (36) were dismissed by Jadeja within a space of five runs from each other, it was only a matter of time before India clinched the series.

Reacting to India’s victory, BCCI acting President CK Khanna had said that this could be the start of the Golden period of Indian cricket and the team is set to lift the World Cup in 2019. He was also full of praises for Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara & R Ashwin. “The Golden Period of India has started. I foresee India as winners of 2019 World Cup. Commendable performance by Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara & R Ashwin. Must be a memorable match for Pujara,” Khanna said while speaking to ANI.