Ravindra Jadeja reveals what he would do if he was named captain of Team India for SA tour; see his striking answer

India will go for South Africa tour after bilateral series with Sri Lanka. As it is well known that the pitches in South Africa are good for pacers Indians would field only one spinner in the playing eleven. However, this does not worry left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja who might be the second choice behind fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Jadeja and Ashwin together at the end of Day 2 at Nagpur took seven wickets, with the latter taking four wickets and conceding 67 runs. Jadeja had 3 wickets to his credit and conceded 51 runs. After the match when the Saurashtra spinner was asked if he was to be named the captain of India whom would he choose for the 11th spot between both spinners – Ashwin or himself. To this, he laughed and said,”If I was the captain I would not hand the ball to anyone but keep it to myself instead.” However, after the quirky answer, he came to the point and said, ‘It all depends on the balance of the team, whose needs are needed. Sometimes in foreign tours, we see that there are more left-handed or right-hand batsmen in the opponent team and according to this team combination is made.”

When Jadeja was asked if he was aware that only one between Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav would be kept in the 11, Jadeja said that he can control only one thing and that is his performance. He said, “I can only control the thing that is controllable. When I get a chance, I try to do good. There is no point in thinking about what is not in my hand. If I get a chance to play in South Africa, then I will give my best.”

Jadeja added, “The last time I played in the second Test whereas Ashwin featured in the first. It all depends on team combination.”