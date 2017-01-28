Ravindra Jadeja hits a girl with car, takes her to hospital

Ravindra Jadeja and his wife met with an accident on Friday at Jamnagar. (Source: twitter)

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Reeva Solanki met with a road accident on Friday in their hometown in Jamnagar, Gujarat. According to the reports by Aaj Tak, Jadeja’s Audi hit a scooty of a girl named Preeti Sharma who is currently pursuing her studies in Vidyasagar Institute in Jamnagar.

It was reported that the 28-year-old player Jadeja took the girl to a nearby hospital for the treatment. However, Jadeja and his wife were not injured in the incident.

Ravindra Jadeja is currently enjoying a break at his hometown after BCCI selectors decided to give him and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin rest due to the busy schedule.

They were replaced in the T20 side by leg-spinner Amit Mishra and Jammu & Kashmir all-rounder Parvez Rasool. India lost the match first match by 7 wickets at Kanpur on Thursday and the second match of the series will be played at Bangalore on Thursday.