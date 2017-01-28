  3. Ravindra Jadeja hits a girl with car, takes her to hospital

Ravindra Jadeja hits a girl with car, takes her to hospital

Ravindra Jadeja's Audi hit a scooty of a girl named Preeti Sharma who is currently pursuing her studies in Vidyasagar Institute in Jamnagar.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2017 6:54 PM
Ravindra Jadeja, jadeja, jadeja accident, jadeja car accident, ravindra jadeja car accident, cricket news, cricket updates, cricket news and updates, sports news Ravindra Jadeja and his wife met with an accident on Friday at Jamnagar. (Source: twitter)

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Reeva Solanki met with a road accident on Friday in their hometown in Jamnagar, Gujarat. According to the reports by Aaj Tak, Jadeja’s Audi hit a scooty of a girl named Preeti Sharma who is currently pursuing her studies in Vidyasagar Institute in Jamnagar.

It was reported that the 28-year-old player Jadeja took the girl to a nearby hospital for the treatment. However, Jadeja and his wife were not injured in the incident.

Ravindra Jadeja is currently enjoying a break at his hometown after BCCI selectors decided to give him and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin rest due to the busy schedule.

They were replaced in the T20 side by leg-spinner Amit Mishra and Jammu & Kashmir all-rounder Parvez Rasool. India lost the match first match by 7 wickets at Kanpur on Thursday and the second match of the series will be played at Bangalore on Thursday.

