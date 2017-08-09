Ravindra Jadeja has special message for Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni; here is what Indian all-rounder said

Ravindra Jadeja was suspended by ICC for the upcoming Test match against Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI)

Ravindra Jadeja who was suspended by ICC for the upcoming Test match against Sri Lanka became the top ranked all-rounder in Test cricket recently. Jadeja moved ahead of Bangladesh’s Shakib-Al-Hasan to reach the number 1 spot thanks to his brilliant performance in the last Test that also earned him player of the match award. Soon after Jadeja became the number 1 Test all-rounder apart from being the number 1 Test bowler, he took to Twitter to thank two special people for his rise. The Indian all-rounder thanked former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current captain Virat Kohli for his rise up to the top rankings.

It was under MS Dhoni that Jadeja made his international debut. The left-arm orthodox bowler was nurtured by the wicketkeeper batsman. Jadeja also played under Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings, a stint that helped him a lot. He also shares a good bond with Virat Kohli under whom Jadeja has been playing since his under-19 days. Since Kohli took over the captaincy from Dhoni, the Indian cricket team has done well across formats and Jadeja too, made it to the top spot.

Here is what Ravindra Jadeja posted on Twitter:

“My humble journey 2 be #1 Test AllRounder & bowler was possible due to 2 @msdhoni @imVkohli, my fans & family #bcci #icc #teamindia #rajputboy,” Jadeja wrote. In the second Test against Sri Lanka, Jadeja played an unbeaten hand of 70 runs and also ended up picking 7 wickets. This propelled him to 438 rating points in the all-rounder rankings – 7 ratings points more than Shakib. Although, Jadeja’s celebrations were cut short after being charged with breach of ICC Code of Conduct which resulted in the accumulation of demerit points.