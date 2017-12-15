Ravindra Jadeja does a Yuvraj Singh, blasts 6 sixes in match, creates history; scores 154 off just 69 deliveries!

Ravindra Jadeja hits 6 sixes. (IE)

Team India player Ravindra Jadeja did a Yuvraj Singh on Friday during an inter-district T20 tournament between Jamnagar and Amreli at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium. Jadeja achieved a rare feat when he hit 6 sixes in one over while representing Jamnagar district. He scored a spectacular 154 off just 69 deliveries as his side posted a mammoth 239 for 6 in 20 overs.

Jadeja’s thundering innings began in the 10th over and it was in the 15th over of the match that he hit 6 sixes. The unlucky bowler who was at the receiving end was Nilam Vamja. During his blistering knock, Jadeja hit 10 sixes and 15 fours.

Chasing a target of 240 runs, Amreli managed to make 118/5 in 20 overs. Vishal Vasoya has scored 36 runs while Nilam Vamja made 32 runs. Mahendra Jethva took three wickets in four overs and gave away just six runs. Jamnagar won the match by 121 runs and secured four points-courtesy Jadeja’s blistering century knock. While Jadeja’s knock has come in an inter-district tourney, it will do his confidence a world of good since he has not been featuring in the one-day set-up of the national side.

A decade has passed since Yuvraj Singh had smashed Stuart Broad for 6 sixes in an over and the veteran batsman today recalled that historic moment, saying he was happy to give it back to England.

On September 19, 2007, in the World T20 match in Durban, Yuvraj’s had hit six sixes off Broad in an over during his cameo of 16-ball 58.

Ten years have passed but Yuvraj’s innings remains etched in the history of Indian cricket. Then India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was watching Yuvraj’s carnage from the other end.