Ravindra Jadeja becomes second fastest Indian to reach 150 Test wickets

Ravindra Jadeja became the second fastest Indian player to reach 150 Test wickets. (Source: AP)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the second fastest Indian player to reach 150 Test wickets during the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match at the Colombo. Jadeja achieved this feat in his 32nd Test as the Indian cricket team bowled out Sri Lanka for just 183 runs in the first innings to enforce a follow-on. He picked up the first wicket of Sri Lanka’s innings on the third day of the Test when he had Dinesh Chandimal caught at square-leg in the fifth over of the day. De Silva became Jadeja’s 150th Test scalp and he managed to take it in just his 32nd Test. Jadeja’s spin partner, Ravichandran Ashwin is the only bowler who is ahead of him now. It took Ashwin 29 Tests to reach the milestone.

The elite India list is as follows –

29 Ravichandra Ashwin

32 Ravindra Jadeja

34 Erapalli Prasanna/ Anil Kumble

35 Harbhajan Singh

36 BS Chandrasekhar

39 Kapil Dev

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja also became the fastest left-arm spinner to cross the miletsone. He went past the likes of Rangana Herath, Vinoo Mankad and Bishen Singh Bedi to sit pretty at the summit.

Here are the other names on the list:

32 Ravindra Jadeja

40 Rangana Herath, Dereck Underwood, Vinoo Mankad, Tony Lock

41 Bishen Singh Bedi

India is sitting in a comfortable position in the Colombo Test right now. After scoring 622 runs in the first innings, the bowlers restricted the hosts for a substandard total of 183 runs giving India a massive lead. R Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul, his 26th in Test cricket.