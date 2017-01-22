Ravindra Jadeja becomes first Indian left-arm spinner to pick 150 ODI wickets

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday achieved a milestone by completing a haul of 150 wickets in One-Day International matches during the 3rd ODI being played at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. (Source: AP)

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday achieved a milestone by completing a haul of 150 wickets in One-Day International matches during the 3rd ODI being played at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. Jadeja marked this stagnant achievement by dismissing England opener Sam Billings, to become the first ever Indian left-hand spinner to take 150 wickets. Jadeja, who is playing his 129th match dismissed Billings after the England batsman was caught by Bumrah.

The Indian spinner later dismissed Jason Roy, making a total of 151 ODI wickets so far. Ravindra Jadeja’s newly achieved record also makes him the 12th Indian bowler, and 68th overall, to have 150 or more wickets to his name in ODIs. Jadeja has a total of 111 wickets to his name in Test match cricket and 31 in T20Is.

The ace spinner made his One Day debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo on February 8, 2009. Three years later, in 2012, he got a chance to play Test Match cricket with debut against England at Nagpur. Jadeja’s sharp attack on Sunday helped India put England under pressure after the visitors got off to a strong start. India currently leads the three-match ODI series with an unbeatable 2-0 lead. The two teams will face off against in a three-match T20I series from January 26.

Prior to start of the series, England batsman and wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow conceded that facing up to the twin threat from the Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja would continue to pose a big challenge to his side in the One-Day International series starting at Pune on January 15.