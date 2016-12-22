Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer, Test Cricketer of the year

Ravichandran Ashwin is the third Indian, after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Cricketer of the Year. (Reuters)

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday was declared the ICC Cricketer of the year. The International Cricket Council went on their official Twitter handle to announce the winners of this year. Ashwin, who has had a stellar year in 2016 with Team India also won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year. Ashwin has been a vital part of the Indian team and a major contributor in getting the Virat Kohli-led team to the Numero Uno spot in the ICC Test rankings. Ashwin is the third Indian, after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Cricketer of the Year. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was named as the captain of the ICC ODI team of the year, where Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma also featured.

South African batsman Quinton De Kock was named ICC ODI Cricketer of the year. Bangladesh’s fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was named the ICC emerging player of the year. Meanwhile, West Indian Carlos Brathwaite, who is etched in our memories forever for hitting 4 consecutive 6s of Ben Stokes in the final over of the T20 World Cup against England won the ICC Outstanding Performance of the Year. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad was awarded the trophy of the ICC associate Player of the Year. It also has to be noted that South African Umpire, Marais Erasmus was named the ICC umpire of the year.

ICC Cricketer of the Year @ashwinravi99 says thanks after winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and Test Cricketer of the Year #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/B3eW9ZIEZs — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2016



Speaking to reporters, Ravi Ashwin reflected on the winning the award and said that it was a pleasure to be awarded the honour. He said that it felt really great to follow the likes of greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in being named as the ICC Cricketer of the year. He dedicated the award to his family and thanked the ICC and his teammates. He said that the team had gone through a curiously great transition ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung up his boots. Speaking of Virat Kohli, he added that a young captain hs taken over the team and under him, they have fallen right on track.