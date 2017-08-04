Ravichandran Ashwin fastest to complete Test double of 2000 runs and 275 wickets

Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. (Reuters)

Ravichandran Ashwin, on the 2nd day of the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka Test series, became the fastest player to record Test double of 2000 runs and 250 wickets. The right handed batsman scored his 11th half century, becoming the 37th Indian as well as 300th cricketer overall to score 2000 Test runs. Adding more feathers to his hat, Ashwin became the fourth Indian cricketer to have achieved a Test double of 2,000 runs and 250 wickets. Other three Indian players featuring in the list are Harbhajan Singh, Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble.

With his 11th test fifty, Ashwin etched his name with cricketing greats like Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee and Imran Khan. This has proved to be an eventful match for the all rounder, who achieved his feat in the 123rd overs of the Indian innings, when he smashed a powerful six off Rangana Herath. The start of the second day of the Test series was skittish for India after the departure of Cheteshwar Pujara. After the dismissal, skipper Virat Kohli sent Ashwin, who along with Rahane, helped India cross the mark of 400 runs. After Rahane was sent back to the pavilion, Ashwin scored 38 runs along with wicket keeper and batsman Whriddhiman Saha.

The Tamil Nadu player recorded his Test double in just 51 matches. It was very unfortunate for the right handed batsman who had to leave the crease after being bowled by Herath just after he completed his record. At present, India is nearing the 550 run mark with Wriddhiman and Jadeja on the crease.