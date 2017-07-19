Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli presser: Capt, coach duo stand up for Bharat Arun on being quizzed over bowling credentials

Ravi Shastri as the new head coach. (ANI)

Ravi Shastri was appointed as the new coach of India on July 11 by Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. After discussions, he picked his coaching staff including Bharat Arun and Sanjay Bangar, who was named as the bowling and batting coaches respectively on Monday. Today, both Shastri and Kohli faced the press and fielded the tough questions put to them by the gathered reporters. However, the duo refused to take a backwards step and hit every bouncer hurled at them virtually for a figurative sixer! Shastri, in particular, was not at all pleased about the questioning of Arun’s credentials and his ability to deliver the goods for Team India. While talking to the reporters on Bharat Arun, Ravi Shastri said,”He has immense experience and a great track record as a coach, knows the team better than I do.”

When asked to Kohli about his thoughts on having Ravi Shastri as the coach he said,”We have worked together earlier as well so I don’t think much effort will be required to understand each other.” He also said that he only has the bat in my hand and his job is to give the best.

Meanwhile, India head coach Ravi Shastri now wants batting great Sachin Tendulkar to work with the national team as a consultant, provided it is not a case of conflict of interest as per PTI. Shastri expressed the desire to have Tendulkar on board during yesterday’s meeting with the BCCI special committee comprising acting president CK Khanna, CEO Rahul Johri, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and Committee Of Administrators member Diana Edulji.