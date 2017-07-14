Ravi Shastri: Team looks at me like an elder brother

Ravi Shastri is set to take over as the coach of the Indian cricket team. (Source: IE image)

Ravi Shastri is set to take over as the coach of the Indian cricket team for the very first time in his career after serving as the manager and team director on previous occasions. There is a lot of speculation about his relations with Indian skipper Virat Kohli and approach towards the game. However, in an interview with the Indian Express last year, Shastri had opened up about his rapport with the team. “They look at me like an elder brother, yaar. They can come anytime. Have a chat,” the former Indian cricketer had said before he was replaced by Anil Kumble. The legendary leg-spinner was appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team and served in the capacity for a year before resigning.

Talking more about his personality and how people perceive it, Shastri said people sometimes misunderstand. He added that when you play to win, results are important but he is not worried about the results if he wants the team to play in a certain way. “When I took over the job, I felt these guys weren’t enjoying themselves. It was too rigid, their methods of playing. It was not the way I believe an Indian team should be playing. They were not prepared to take the game forward. They were not prepared to put their heads on the line where you play to win. Because when you think in that fashion, then you take the game forward,” Shastri added.

Talking about his relation with Virat Kohli, Shastri said everyone has a different personality but the Indian skipper is full of self-confidence. “Each personality is different but what I can see is the self-confidence, which I had which is very important if you are playing at that level and want to succeed. You might think it’s hard from outside, but when you have lived your life like that, it becomes easy. Ashwin is confident, look at Ajinkya, a quiet but determined personality. Pujara, he got one chance (in Sri Lanka) and he hit a hundred, sau hi kar diya! They all have it in them. It’s fabulous, good bunch,” Shastri concluded.