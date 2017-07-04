Ravi Shastri probably going to be next Team India coach, hints Sunil Gavaskar

Ravi Shastri with Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar. (Source: PTI)

As the race to become the new Team India coach heats up, former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar has backed Ravi Shastri who has recently applied for the post by saying that he is most likely to get the job. “Ravi (Shastri) actually was the one where the turnaround actually started for the Indian cricket team back in 2014. After India lost in England, the BCCI asked him to come in as a team director… suddenly there was a change in the team’s fortunes over a period of time. Now that he’s applied, he’s probably the man who is going to get the job,” Gavaskar told NDTV.

Shastri had served as the director of the Indian cricket team between 2014 and 2016 before he was replaced by former Indian spinner Anil Kumble. Under Shastri, team had won the Test series in Sri Lanka after a gap of 22 years and also outplayed South Africa 3-0 in a four-Test home series before clinching the Asia Cup. Even though he wanted to continue at the post, Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decided to appoint Anil Kumble as the head coach.

However, he is back in the limelight after Kumble’s resignation and Gavaskar believes that Shastri has a better chance than anyone. “There’s (Virender) Sehwag, (Tom) Moody who has done a wonderful job with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (in the Indian Premier League)… yes there are candidates who are around but Ravi has the experience. Ravi has been with the team before, he seems comfortable with the team,” Gavaskar said.

The CAC is set to host interviews for the job on July 10 in Mumbai. Apart from Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Dodda Ganesh have also applied for the job. “I would imagine the CAC would go back to a person the team feels comfortable with and give him the job,” Gavaskar added.