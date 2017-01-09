Ravi Shastri-Sourav Ganguly relation takes another ugly turn

Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni in Talks During a Practice Session. (Source: Reuters)

Ravi Shastri took another dig at former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly by excluding him from his list of India’s greatest captains. Speaking to Wisden India, a day after MS Dhoni’s decision to step down as India’s limited overs captain, Shastri praised him by saying, “my salaam to a dada captain.” Shastri, who is a former Indian captain himself hailed Dhoni as India’s most successful captain and added that only Kapil Dev, Ajit Wadekar and Mansoor Ali Khan are the other contenders worthy of the title.

While there is no doubt that Dhoni is the best leader India had, exclusion of Sourav Ganguly’s name from that list is a striking one. It is no surprise that Ganguly and Shastri don’t get along well and their relationship went sour when BCCI appointed Anil Kumble India’s coach ahead of Shastri. Back then Ganguly said, “If Ravi Shastri feels that Sourav Ganguly was responsible for him not being the India coach, he is living in a fool’s world.”

When Sri Lankan legend and spin consultant of Cricket Association of Bengal’s Vision 2020 programme, Muttiah Muralitharan was asked to speak on the matter he took a diplomatic approach by saying that Ravi Shastri might have missed Ganguly’s name by mistake. In a conversation with PTI he said, “Definitely Ganguly did a great job for Indian cricket after he took over. In my opinion, he’s a great captain. It’s all about opinions and everyone has one. Maybe he has missed Ganguly but I can’t speak for him.”

Interestingly, Sourav Ganguly boasts a terrific captaincy record. He took charge of proceedings at a very difficult time when Indian cricket was coming out from the dark clouds of match-fixing and maintained an impressive win rate of 42.6 percent and 51.7 percent in Tests and ODIs respectively.

Popularly known as ‘Dada, Ganguly has never backed off from speaking his mind and it will be interesting to see what he has in his hat this time for Ravi Shastri.