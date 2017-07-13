Ravi Shastri appointment: Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman executed task with professionalism, says BCCI

Recommendation for Ravi Shastri was made on the merit of his presentation, says BCCI. (PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today said that the appointment of Zaheer Khan as the bowling coach is tour specific, much like Rahul Dravid. The board also said that both appointments of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid were taken after consultations with head coach Ravi Shastri, PTI said. Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the board consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, had taken interview of five candidates for the position of head coach on July 9, that was left vacant after the resignation of Anil Kumble.

“BCCI expresses its sincere gratitude to the members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) who most willingly agreed to undertake the process of selection of the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. The three members of the committee have executed the assigned task with total transparency, professionalism and commitment to Indian cricket,” the BCCI said in a release.

“The recommendation for Mr. Ravi Shastri was made on the merit of his presentation and the vision that he projected for taking the team to greater heights. After taking the decision on his selection, the CAC consulted him and decided on having Batting and Bowling consultants on the overseas tour-to-tour basis, as per the requirement of the team,” the release added.

The appointment of Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India came after the bitter exit of Anil Kumble as following reports of differences with skipper Virat Kohli just after the Champions Trophy, PTI said.

Meanwhile, in a stunning revelation earlier in the day, Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators has said that The CAC exceeded its brief by appointing Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid as bowling and batting consultants respectively, according to Mumbai Mirror. The report further said that CoA believed the committee should have consulted Ravi Shastri in the selection of the batting and bowling coaches.