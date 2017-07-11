Ravi Shastri appointed new Indian cricket team coach by BCCI; know 3 questions panel asked the candidates

What is the role of a coach in comparison with a captain, was one of the questions. (PTI)

Ever wondered how the Indian cricket team’s coach is decided? Even as former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri was appointed the Coach of the Indian cricket team today there were certain basic questions all the candidates were asked to answer. The veteran cricketers had lined up to get the coveted post including biggies like Virender Sehwag, Richard Pybus, Tom Moody, and Lalchand Rajput. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V V S Laxman finalised the suitable candidate after being ordered by the Supreme Court empowered panel to announce the name today itself. The deadline was set to expire in the evening. The questions that were asked of the potential candidates have been revealed, according to Jansatta.

Three basic questions were asked in an interview on June 10. The first question was what the person thought about the next World Cup that will be hosted by England and Wales in 2019. What is the role of a coach in comparison with a captain, was the second question. And lastly, how will they deal with the sensitive issue of rifts between a captain and a coach. These questions come in light of the recent fall-out between Indian captain Virat Kohli and former coach Anil Kumble, who retired soon after India lost against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

You may also like to watch

Ganguly had said that Kohli, being the Captain, would be involved in the dialogue for selecting the coach. He also said that there was no rush to name a candidate as they wanted to have an in-depth discussion on the matter. According to the former Indian Captain, the Committee wanted to bring to the table that any coach would want to work in a certain way and the captain would have to come to a common understanding.