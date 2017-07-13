Ravi Shastri appointed coach, but Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman exceeded brief; CoA to review decision, says report

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VSS Laxman. (Source: PTI)

In a stunning revelation, Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators has said that BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee that includes legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, exceeded its brief by appointing Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan as the batting consultant and bowling coach of the Indian cricket team respectively, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror. The report added that CoA believes that the committee should have roped in Ravi Shastri to select the batting and bowling coaches. A member of CoA was quoted as saying in the report that the decision will be reviewed when the committee, comprising chairman Vinod Rai, Vikram Limaye, and Diana Eduljee meet in Mumbai on Saturday.

The CoA also believes that Shastri should be given a free hand in selecting the support staff. As per the report, Shastri last year had conveyed that board that if selected, he wanted six of his formers assistants – batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sreedhar, physiologist Patrick Farhart, trainer Sankar Basu, and team assistant Raghu – retained.

Meanwhile, a BCCI source told PTI that Shastri will cut short his England trip to meet the Committee of Administrators (COA) during the weekend and will push for the inclusion of Bharat Arun as the full-time bowling coach. “Ravi has highest regards for Zaheer but he believes that a full-time bowling coach is required. Let Zak create a roadmap for bowlers and it will be Arun who will implement it. Ravi is expected to speak to COA on Saturday and make it clear that he would like Arun to join the team from Sri Lanka tour itself,” a reliable BCCI source told the agency on conditions of anonymity.

Arun didn’t have a distinguished career as a player but has made a name for himself as a quality academy coach. He also shares a good friendship with Ravi Shastri which goes back to their Under-19 days.