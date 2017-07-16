Ravi Sashtri row: Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble did not deserve this humiliation, says Ramachandra Guha

Ramachandra Guha on Sunday morning took to Twitter and blasted Board of Control for Cricket in India. (Source: BCCI)

Reacting to the drama surrounding the appointment of Indian cricket team’s coach and support staff, former Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Ramachandra Guha on Sunday morning took to Twitter and blasted Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the treatment of former cricketers Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan. In a series of tweets, Guha said that all these players were the legends of Indian cricket and shouldn’t have been treated the way they were. He added that none of these players deserved public humiliation “Kumble, Dravid and Zaheer were true greats of the game who gave it all on the field. They did not deserve this public humiliation,” Guha posted on his Twitter handle.

Even in a letter that he had written to Vinod Rai at the time of his resignation, Guha had criticised BCCI for its treatment of the rift between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble. Backing his statement on Sunday, Guha wrote the board has carried forward the shameful act with Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid. “The shameful treatment of Anil Kumble has now been compounded by the cavalier treatment of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid,” Guha wrote in his second tweet.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed head coach of the team Ravi Shastri is set to meet the four-member committee of the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the selection of support staff for Team India even though the Cricket Advisory Committee had appointed Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan in important roles. “We have taken the board on the recommendations of the CAC for Mr. Ravi Shastri as the head coach. And we have decided that for further coaches and others, we must have a discussion with Mr. Ravi Shastri. We have discussed with him, he is away. He comes back tomorrow or day after,” CoA chief Vinod Rai on Saturday.

“We have set up a committee of Diana Edulji, Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary, acting president of the board CK Khanna and CEO Rahul Johri as a convener, who will speak to them and Ravi Shastri and make the selection of the other coaches,” he added.