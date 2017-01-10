Ranji Trophy Final; Mumbai stumble after a good start; crawls past 200

Prithvi Shaw got Mumbai off to a goof start. (Source:PTI)

Mumbai’s middle order threw away a good start thanks to some decent bowling by Gujarat and some poor stroke play. The defending champions were cruising at one stage at 106/2 and the 17-year old Prithvi Shaw looked set for another huge innings before his partner Suryakumar Yadav miscalculated a run and got the youngster run-out which could be the turning point of the match.

After the departure of Shaw, Gujarat bowlers dominated the proceedings and kept picking up wickets in regular intervals. Hardik Patel got rid of Mumbai captain Aditya Tare for just 4 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (57) and Siddesh Lad (23) tried to steady the ship by adding 41 runs for the fifth wicket.

However, both the batsmen were dismissed in a span of just 10 runs and Mumbai was once again forced on the back foot. Experienced Abhishek Nayar (11*) was at the crease along with Balwinder Sandhu (6*) and the fans would be hoping for their tail to add some crucial runs.

Earlier in the day, Prithvi Shaw got Mumbai off to a flying start. He scored 71 runs from just 91 balls at strike-rate of 76.34 including 11 fours. He dominated the experienced Gujarat bowling in the first session. Parthiv Patel on the other hand would be happy with the way his team fought back.