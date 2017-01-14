Ranji trophy final, Day 5 tea: Captain Parthiv Patel hits century as Gujarat inches closer to maiden Ranji title; score reads 285/4

Parthiv Patel hit a match winning ton. (PTI)

The Gujarat cricket team continued to impress, during the post-lunch session, as the vital partnership between captain Parthiv Patel and Manpreet Juneja flourished as the duo added 116 runs, taking Gujarat’s total to 205.

The Gujarat captain had his tough moments in the first session of the day. However, he looked uncomfortable against the moving ball. Fast bowler Balwinder Sandhu, in particular created a lot of trouble for him.

Fortunately, for Patel none of his inside edges found the stumps, while the outside edges kept flying through the slip cordon. However, he looked a completely different player in the second session of day and dominated the Mumbai bowlers.

You may also like to watch this video:

Patel’s innings includes a flurry of boundaries. He was well-supported by Manpreet Juneja who scored his second consecutive half-century of the match. However, he was caught behind by Mumbai’s captain Aditya Tare for 54 who was emotionally charged after taking the catch.

Gujarat needs only 27 more runs to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title. It is expected that it will be a cakewalk for Patel and co. in the final session of Day-5, having lost only four wickets. Here on, they surely are the favourites but as they say, anything can happen in cricket. Maybe if Mumbai can get rid of Patel, they might create some panic here. We are up for another exciting session of cricket at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.