Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4 Stumps; Mumbai-Gujarat set up an exciting final day, 265 runs needed to win the game

A superb knock of 91 runs by all-rounder Abhishek Nayar and vital contributions from captain Aditya Tare (69) and Suryakumar Yadav(49) on Day 4 inclined the match in favour of the defending champions. In reply to a target of 312 runs, Gujarat finished the day at 47/0 when umpires decided to end the game early due to bad light. Openers Priyank Panchal (34) and Samit Gohel (8) were at the crease at stumps.

With Gujarat needing 265 runs on the final day of the match having all the 10 wickets in their kitty, fans could be up for a really thrilling day of cricket. Scoring anything over 200 on the final day of a match in India can be a gigantic task.

Gujarat took a defensive approach on Day 4 by setting defensive fields. The reason behind this thinking could be that Parthiv Patel wanted his opponents to spend more time on the pitch which will reduce his side’s chances of losing the match. However, Gujarat captain’s startegy backfired in the latter stages of the day when Nayar got going. He took on the bowlers after reaching his half-century and raced his way to 91 runs off 146 balls.

Nayar’s innings included 5 fours and 5 sixes each and he departed as the last man but only after putting his team in position to produce a result on the final day. He added 85 runs for the last two wickets with Vishal Dabholkar and Vijay Gohil.

Chintan Gaja continued to impress with the ball for Gujarat and picked up six wickets. He finished with the innings with the figures of 121/6 while veteran RP Singh also picked up 2 wickets.

Earlier, Mumbai started the day with overnight batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Aditya Tare and a lead of 108 runs. Surya never looked comfortable during his stay on the wicket and took 215-balls for his 45 runs. His resistance was brought to end by Rush Kalaria. Tare, on the other hand, looked good during his stay on the wicket and scored 69 crucial runs.

When the Gujarat team sit together to discuss the strategy for the final day of the Ranji trophy final match against Mumbai, they’ll have no one else but to blame themselves for their current situation. They had their moments and dominated the game for the first day days but allowed it to grdually slip away in the next two with their over-defensive approach. However, the openers came out with an attacking mentallity in the final session of Day 4.

They need to continue from where they left today to get their hands on the prestigious trophy. A lot will depend on in-form batsman Priyam Panchal and captain Parthiv Patel. On the other hand, Mumbai will look towards Shardul Thakur and Abhishek Nayar for pickets.