Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Stumps: Shreyas Iyer (82) turns the table for Mumbai, guides to a lead of 108 runs

Shreyas Iyer scored 82 runs on Day 3 against Gujarat. (Source: PTI)

How often do you see a domestic match as exciting as the on going Ranji trophy final between Gujarat and Mumbai at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Things are changing in every session. Gujarat finished yesterday’s play with a lead of over 60 runs and was in a comfortable position but by stumps on day 3, Mumbai has turned the tables with the knocks of young Shreyas Iyer (82) and Prithvi Shaw (44). The defending champions finished the day at 208/3 and extended their lead to 108 runs with the experienced duo of Suryakumar Yadav (45*) and Aditya Tare (13*) still at the crease.

If the first session of the day belonged to the 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer dictated the terms for other part of the day. He built his innings strategically and didn’t allow the Gujarat bowler to take the better of him. If Gujarat goes on to lose this match, Parthiv Patel’s overly defensive approach will also be scrutinized. Gujarat bowlers kept the line of outside off-stump and didn’t generate enough strokes from the Mumbai batsmen.

Shreyas Iyer added 127-runs for the third wicket along with Suryakumar Yadav. While Iyer went after the bowling, Yadav had a more conservative approach, taking 175 balls for his 45 runs. Chitan Gaja was the only Gujarat bowler who tasted success on Day 3 picking up all the three wickets of Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai bowlers winded up the Gujarat innings without much fuss. Shardul Thakur dismissed Chirag Gandhi (17) in the very first of the day and Gujarat was bowled for 328 runs taking a lead of 100 runs. Thakur finished the innings with the figures of 84/4.