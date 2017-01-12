Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav during the Ranji trophy final. (Source: PTI)

India might have already found its next big star. Prithvi Shaw (44) picked up from where he left in the first innings of the Ranji Final against Gujarat and brought his team back into the game in the first session of Day 3. At lunch Mumbai’s scoreboard read 66/2 and the defending champions are still 34 runs behind but Prithvi Shaw’s blistering knock has given hope for a magical comeback after his side conceded a lead of 100 runs earlier in the day. Shreyas Iyer (4) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) were on the crease when the teams headed back to the dressing rooms.

Mumbai was behind by 100 runs after the first innings and the openers had the tough task of giving their side a good start. While Akhil Herwadkar had a watchful approach, the 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw was in a destructive mood. He took on the bowling from the word go and shifted the momentum of the game towards his side in a span of just 15 overs. Herwadkar was dismissed for 16 runs after edging one off Chintan Gaja but Shaw continued to toy around with the Gujarat bowlers before gifting his wicket to the opposition right before lunch.

Credit goes to Chitan Gaja who maintained the outside off-stump line despite the attacking approach of Mumbai batsmen. He was eventually able to produce a lose stroke from Shaw out of frustration. The second session could be very important for Mumbai’s chances in the game. They have allowed the match to slip away at crucial stages till now but one mistake here could see the title slip away too.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat started from their overnight score of 291/6 but managed to extend their lead to only 100 runs. Mumbai bowlers led by Shardul Thakur bowled with a lot more purpose this morning and executed their plans well. Thakur finished with the figures of 84/4 while Balwinder Sandhu and Abhishek Nayar picked up three wickets each.