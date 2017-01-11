Ranji Trophy Final; Day 2 stumps, Gujarat lead by 63 runs, finish day at 291/6

Abhishek Nayar picked up 3 wickets on Day 2 of the Ranji final. (Source: PTI)

Gujarat’s middle-order led by their ever-young captain Parthiv Patel (90) ensured that they do not allow Mumbai to make a comeback on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final that is being played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Gujarat finished the day at 291/6 extending their lead to 63 runs.

It was a day completely dominated by Gujarat. After losing the openers early, Patel took charge of proceedings and added 69 runs for the third wicket along with Bhargav Merai (45). The latter did survive some close calls including one on the bowling of experienced Abhishek Nayar. When the scoreboard read 76/2, Merai edged one to Tare but umpire declined Nayar’s huge appeal. However, the Mumbaikar had the last laugh by dismissing Merai sometime later.

Parthiv Patel, who was caught off Shardul Thakur’s no-ball at the score of 20 continued to keep the scoreboard moving with Manpreet Juneja (77). Both the batsmen added 120 runs for the fifth-wicket before Mumbai threatened to make a comeback by picking up three wickets in a gap of 38 runs. However, Chirag Gandhi (17*) and Rush Kalaria (16*) made sure no more damage is done before stumps.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat openers started the proceedings from the overnight score of 2/0. Both Samit Gohel and Priyank Panchal took a defensive approach and scored just 9 runs in the first nine overs of the day. Overall, it was a disappointed day for the Mumbai bowlers who to be honest, did their best to produce a magical comeback. They were disciplined during most part of the day but were left frustrated due to some poor umpiring decisions and dead stroke-play.

Abhishek Nayar was pick of the bowlers for the defending champions finishing the day at 91/3. On Day 3, Gujarat would hope to take their lead beyond 150 runs and virtually eliminate the chance of losing the match while Mumbai would want to bowl the opposition out as cheaply as possible.