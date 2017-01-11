Parthiv Patel survived a close call on 20 against Shardul Thakur. (Source: PTI)

How often we have seen an changing the result of the a cricket match. It happened once again when Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel was caught behind odd Mumbai fast-bowler Shardul Thakur only to realise that he over-stepped by an inch. The pocket-sized wicket-keeper was batting on 20 at that time and remained not out on 23 at lunch as Gujarat’s scoreboard read 73/2 with Bhargav Merai batting on 33 at the other end.

It could be an important moment of the match and Thakur will only have himself to blame if the Gujarat captain goes on to score a big one here. However, credit to the Mumbai bowlers who made life tough for the opposition batsmen in the first session not giving away easy runs. Gujarat has also been over-defensive in their approach and scored just 9 runs in the first nine overs of the day.

All the three bowlers used by Aditya Tare till now: Shardul Thakur, Balwinder Sandhu and Abhishek Nayar have been disciplined with Nayar and Thakur picking up a wicket each. Gujarat would be disappointed to lose their opening batsman Priyank Panchal for 6 runs after his opening partner Samit Gohel also departed for 4.

The next two sessions will be very crucial in context of the game. If Mumbai fails to pick up two or three wickets till tea, they might be playing catch up game for the next three days. On the other hand, Gujarat would look to continue the good work till now by building a strong partnership. However, yesterday we saw eight wickets falling post lunch and that must at the back of Parthiv Patel’s mind.