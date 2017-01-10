RANJI TROPHY FINAL, Day 1 lunch break: Teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw shines again as Mumbai reaches 97/2 at lunch

Prithvi Shaw, the Mumbai teen-sensation. (IE image)

Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel’s decision to win the toss and bowl first proved right as defending champions Mumbai lost an early wicket in opener Akhil Herwadkar, trapped LBW by left-armer RP Singh; with the score reading 13/1.

However, teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw stitched a partnership of 41 runs with Shreyas Iyer. The latter looked good before being dismissed for 14, when the total score read 54. So far, it has been all about Prithvi Shaw, who has accumulated 70 runs from 90 balls hitting 11 fours at an impressive strike rate of 77.78.

After the dismissal of Iyer, Shaw was joined by Suryakumar Yadav, who so far has played a spoon-fiddle to Shaw, contributing only 7 runs in a partnership of 43 runs, as Mumbai headed for lunch with a run-rate of 3.03. Post-lunch Gujarat would be looking for more breakthroughs; as Mumbai bat deep; with captain Aditya Tare and Siddhesh Lad to follow.

However, all eyes will be on young Prithvi Shaw, as he would be looking to bring up his second ton in as many matches. He made an impressive 120 runs in 2nd innings against a strong Tamil Nadu bowling attack in the semi-final.