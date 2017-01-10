Ranji Trophy Final; Bowlers put Gujarat on Top; Mumbai dismissed for 228

RP Singh helped Gujarat to make a comeback. (Source: PTI)

Gujarat bowlers put together a spirited performance on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai by picking up eight wickets in the final two sessions. The defending champions were bowled out for a below-par total of 228 runs. RP Singh, Chintan Gaja and Rujul Bhatt picked two wickets each. In reply, Gujarat’s opener Samit Gohel and Priyank Panchal made sure that no damage is done till stumps and finished the day at 2/0.

At one stage, Mumbai was cruising towards a big total with the scoreboard reading 97/2 at lunch but Gujarat’s bowling unit came back stronger in the second session under the leadership of experienced campaigner RP Singh. The veteran picked up the crucial wickets of Akhil Herwadkar (4) and Siddesh Lad (23).

Earlier in the day, Gujarat won the toss and elected to bowl first but the first half of the day entirely belonged to the Mumbai teenager Prithvi Shaw who got his side off to a blistering start. The 17-year-old opener who became the second-youngest Mumbai batsman to score a century on debut after Sachin Tendulkar, less than a week ago, toyed with the Gujarat bowling smashing runs all around Holkar stadium. He was run out after scoring 71 runs off just 93 balls.

Shaw was accompanied by Suryakumar Yadav who batted well for his 57 but got out to a loose stroke. Experienced Abhishek Nayar (35) tried to resurrect Mumbai innings towards the end but eventually Rujul Bhatt got the better off him.

Mumbai’s coach Chandrakant Pandit must be furious with his side’s performance on Day-1 and faces a huge task to motivate his bowlers to script a comeback against a strong Gujarat batting line-up; led by Priyank Panchal who is the leading run-scorer of this season. Apart from him, Samit Gohel and captain Parthiv Patel have also been in blazing form this season who would be tough to get out.