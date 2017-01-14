Ranji Trophy 2017: Parthiv Patel’s ton leads Gujarat win maiden title against Mumbai

Gujarat has won its first ever Ranji Trophy title defeating champions Mumbai by 5 wickets on Day 5 of the final match played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Gujarat has won its first ever Ranji Trophy title defeating champions Mumbai by 5 wickets on Day 5 of the final match played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday. Having set a target of 312-runs by Mumbai on the final day, Gujarat roared a stagnant victory backed by a 143-run innings by their skipper Parthiv Patel to chase down the target just after Tea.

Gujarat started off chasing late in the evening on Friday, the team went to stumps on day four at 47 for no loss. With 265 more runs needed on the last day, Gujarat lost three early wickets on the fifth day morning. But Parthiv along with Manprit Juneja shared a partnership of good 116-runs for the fourth wicket to ease the nerves for the team and come back on course. Juneja departed after scoring 54, but Rujul Bhatt provided great support to the captain and shared 94-run for the fifth wicket.

After a slow start, Parthiv opened up and hit some massive strokes. Parthiv completed his century just before Tea and then went all out for the target. Gujarat were 12 runs away from win when he tried another big shot, but got a leading edge and was caught. He scored 143 runs off just 196 balls and was crowned the man-of-the-match for his innings.

Gujarat need just one day to play without getting bowled out to win the title on the basis of first innings lead. Mumbai had managed to score 228 in the first innings, but Gujarat took a hundred run lead in by scoring 328 in the first innings.

The 41-time Ranji champion scored a total of 411 runs in the second innings and set a target of 312-run for the opponent with Abhishek Nayar scoring 91 runs.

This was the second time when Gujarat had reached the Ranji final round, but earlier they lost to the Holkar team in 1941 at the same stadium. With this victory Gujarat have now won the domestic titles in T20, one-day and Ranji title as well. They are only the fourth team to achieve this feat. last year when Gujarat won their first maiden Vijay Hazare trophy, Parthiv scored a century in the final match.