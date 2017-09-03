Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore appointed Sports minister, this is what Abhinav Bindra, Heena Sidhu to Mary Kom had to say

The move to appoint a sportsperson to the top sports spot in the country has been welcomed by sportspersons and sports fans alike. (ANI)

Olympic silver-medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore replaced Vijay Goyal as the Union Sports Minister in a major Cabinet rejig on Sunday morning. Apart from winning the silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, Rathore has also won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. The shooter also has the honour of being the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremonies of the 2006 Commonwealth Games and the 2008 Rio Olympics. Rathore has also won two gold medals at the World Championship. Now, Rathore has the distinction of being the first sportsperson to be a Union Sports Minister. The move of the government to appoint a sportsperson to the top sports spot in the country has been welcomed by sportspersons and sports fans alike.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Rathore from all walks of life and from across the political spectrum. Sportspersons such as fellow shooter Abhinav Bindra, former hockey player Viren Rasquinha, boxer Mary Kom, shooter Heena Sidhu, athlete Shiva Keshavan and Major Surendra Poonia. He was also congratulated by writer Minhaz Merchant, actor Randeep Hooda and senior Congress leader Ajay Maken. Maken in his congratulatory message wrote ‘Congrats Rajyavardhan Rathore for getting the charge of Sports Ministry! Can’t say the same about others-But @Ra_THORe is a good choice!’

Delighted to see @Ra_THORe is the new sports minister . All the very very best ! — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 3, 2017

An inspirational Olympic medal winner as our new Sports Minister. Good times ahead for Indian sport. Congratulations @Ra_THORe — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 3, 2017

Meet India’s new sports minister @Ra_THORe, an Olympic athlete and silver medalist! Congratulations! @IndianOlympians @worldolympians — Shiva Keshavan (@100thofasec) September 3, 2017

So proud to announce our newest #SportsMinister rathorerajyavardhan an @olympics medallist in… http://t.co/cxjn31sGQt — Indian Olympians (@IndianOlympians) September 3, 2017

#cabinetreshuffle two appointments i m really excited about…????????

1. @Ra_THORe as our Sports Minister

2. @nsitharaman as our Defence Minister — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) September 3, 2017

I wish to congratulate @Ra_THORe on your new new role and I wish you every success in your new duties.#CabinetReshuffle — Mary Kom (@MangteC) September 3, 2017

Col Rajyavardhan Rathore is new Sports Minister,Man who dedicated his whole life in service of sports & military???? @Ra_THORe Congrats Sir???? pic.twitter.com/Wt6aKCZlAM — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) September 3, 2017

Congrats Rajyavardhan Rathore for getting the charge of Sports Ministry!

Can’t say the same about others-But @Ra_THORe is a good choice! pic.twitter.com/BmB3S0RFxu — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) September 3, 2017

India’s first individual Olympic silver medallist & my dear colleague @Ra_THORe ji is the new Sports Minister. Big Congratulations???????????? pic.twitter.com/p4nsBJ97VW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 3, 2017

At last we have a sports minister who will see it as an opportunity rather than as a punishment. @Ra_THORe. Expect a lot now! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 3, 2017

Heartiest congratulations not just to @Ra_THORe but to entire sports fraternity @PMOIndia very deserving portfolio bestowed. @IndiaSports http://t.co/DFPFT4faMG — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) September 3, 2017

Rathore, also took the twitter route to express his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has also congratulated other ministers who were elevated to Cabinet berths with him. Sports Minister Rathore told ANI ”My gratitude to PM for reposing faith in me and giving me a very important ministry.”