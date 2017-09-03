  3. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore appointed Sports minister, this is what Abhinav Bindra, Heena Sidhu to Mary Kom had to say

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 3, 2017 6:57 PM
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Sports minister, Abhinav Bindra, Heena Sidhu, Mary Kom, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, @Ra_THORe, Commonwealth Games, Rio Olympics, Viren Rasquinha The move to appoint a sportsperson to the top sports spot in the country has been welcomed by sportspersons and sports fans alike. (ANI)
Olympic silver-medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore replaced Vijay Goyal as the Union Sports Minister in a major Cabinet rejig on Sunday morning. Apart from winning the silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, Rathore has also won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. The shooter also has the honour of being the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremonies of the 2006 Commonwealth Games and the 2008 Rio Olympics. Rathore has also won two gold medals at the World Championship. Now, Rathore has the distinction of being the first sportsperson to be a Union Sports Minister. The move of the government to appoint a sportsperson to the top sports spot in the country has been welcomed by sportspersons and sports fans alike.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Rathore from all walks of life and from across the political spectrum. Sportspersons such as fellow shooter Abhinav Bindra, former hockey player Viren Rasquinha, boxer Mary Kom, shooter Heena Sidhu, athlete Shiva Keshavan and Major Surendra Poonia. He was also congratulated by writer Minhaz Merchant, actor Randeep Hooda and senior Congress leader Ajay Maken. Maken in his congratulatory message wrote ‘Congrats Rajyavardhan Rathore for getting the charge of Sports Ministry! Can’t say the same about others-But @Ra_THORe is a good choice!’

Rathore, also took the twitter route to express his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has also congratulated other ministers who were elevated to Cabinet berths with him. Sports Minister Rathore told ANI ”My gratitude to PM for reposing faith in me and giving me a very important ministry.”

