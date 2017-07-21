Rajeev Shukla errs, congratulates women’s cricket team for reaching the wrong final; sparks outrage on Twitter

Rajeev Shukla congratulated the Indian women’s team for reaching “Champions Trophy Final” instead of ICC Women’s World Cup Final. (Indian Express)

In a major goof-up, BCCI senior official and IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla today congratulated the Indian women’s team for reaching the “Champions Trophy Final” instead of the ICC Women’s World Cup Final and the trolls had a field day thereafter. Though Shukla was quick to delete the tweet but it was too late in the digital age and soon enough he was blasted on social media for his mistake. “Congratulations to @BCCIWomen team for making it into the Champions trophy final by beating Australia. Great knock by @imHarmanpreet, ” Raeeiv Shukla tweeted. However, Shukla posted new tweets, saying “Congrats @BCCIWomen cricket team for the comprehensive victory against Australia #WomensWorldCup2017 . Well played @ImHarmanpreet.” In another tweet he said, “Best Wishes to @BCCIWomen cricket team for the #WomensWorldCup2017 final match. A defining moment for Indian Cricket @M_Raj03 #BCCI”

Similar incidents also took place earlier that also involved the Indian women’s team when Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli posted a photograph of opener Punam Raut while congratulating women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj for becoming the first woman to breach the 6000-run mark in ODI cricket, as per news18.com. “A great moment for Indian Cricket, @M_Raj03 becomes the highest run scorer in Women’s ODI Cricket History today. Champion Stuff!” alongside an image of an India women’s player in action, ” Kohli posted.

In the match between India and Australia, India won against defending champions Australia by 36 runs to secure a spot in final after an undefeated 171 by Harmanpreet Kaur provided the platform for victory. India will now play tournament hosts England in the sold-out Lord’s final on Sunday.