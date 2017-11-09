Rajasthan’s 15-year-old pacer scripts miracle, claims all 10 wickets in innings; what’s bigger? He didn’t give away a single run

(Representational Image, Source: IE)

There is no doubt that India has an abundance of cricketing talent. Sometimes when we talk about Virat Kohli or Ravichandran Ashwin dominating opposition at international level, we end up ignoring the records being broken at the junior level. On Wednesday, one such record was claimed by a 15-year-old boy from Rajasthan. Akash Choudhary, who is a 15-year-old boy from Rajasthan, claimed all 10 wickets for no runs in a local T20 game played at Jaipur in the Late Bhawer Singh T20 tournament while playing for Disha Cricket Academy.

The development was confirmed by statistician Mohandas Menon through a tweet. What made this achievement bigger was the fact that batsmen failed to score a single run against the youngster. “A 15-year-old Akash Choudhary, a left-arm medium pacer from Rajasthan, claimed all 10 wickets for no runs in a local T20 game played at Jaipur in the Late Bhawer Singh T20 tournament while playing for Disha Cricket Academy,” Mohandas Menon tweeted (making full use of Twitter’s new 280-character limit).

A 15-year-old Akash Choudhary, a left-arm medium pacer from Rajasthan, claimed all 10 wickets for no runs in a local T20 game played at Jaipur in the Late Bhawer Singh T20 tournament while playing for Disha Cricket Academy. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 8, 2017

The opponents Pearl Academy made 32/10 in 7 overs (extras 16). 7 ducks, HS: 13 at #5

Choudhary’s figures 4-4-0-10 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 8, 2017

Akash’s fierce spell helped his side bowl out the opponents for just 32 runs in 7 overs. He finished with the figures of 4-4-0-10, bowling four maiden overs. “The opponents Pearl Academy made 32/10 in 7 overs (extras 16). 7 ducks, HS: 13 at #5 Choudhary’s figures 4-4-0-10,” Menon revealed in another tweet.

Akash has been training under former Rajasthan Ranji Trophy cricketer Vivek Yadav in his academy, Aravali Cricket Club. “He is a bright young talent, who has all the potential to do well for Rajasthan,” Yadav told Sportstar after the match. Talking about his achievement, Akash said, “It just happened, I don’t know how.” He has been included in the list of probables for the U-16 Challengers Trophy for Team Rajasthan and hopes to make it to the final squad.