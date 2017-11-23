Railways journey turns into horror trip, Delhi athletes spend 30 hours on train floor; watch video

A Railways journey turned into a nightmare for around 30 junior athletes who were forced to sleep on the floor of a train. (IE image)

A Railways journey turned into a nightmare for around 30 junior athletes who were forced to sleep on the floor of a train. The athletes were returning after Junior National Athletics Championships in Vijayawada. It was a 30-hour journey and there were just two confirmed tickets for the athletes who were tired after toiling in the championship and during the ordeal, one athlete fell unconscious. The athletes boarded the train on Monday night.

Delhi Athletics Association secretary Sandeep Mehta said that the reason for the fiasco was the postponement of the championships. The event, which was slated to start on November 10, was pushed back to November 16, according to Indian Express report. “We can’t book tickets unless we get a confirmed date. We got to know about the final dates on October 19 only and we booked the tickets then itself. Tickets to Vijayawada were confirmed but due to the postponement we could not manage to get confirmed return tickets,” Mehta said. It has been learnt that the circular on the postponement of the event was sent on October 4 itself, 15 days before the tickets were arranged, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) website.

One of the athletes made a video of the harrowing experience and uploaded on the Facebook. “We have undergone so much pain in the last two days. Some athletes stood for hours and did not even find a seat to rest for a while. Some slept near the toilets,” discus thrower Pradeep Atri said. “The video posted on Facebook shows you only one compartment. We were scattered throughout the train. One athlete fell unconscious after standing for hours. Why are we constantly humiliated like this?,” he asked.

Another athlete said he was shocked at the apathy of the officials. “I am heartbroken. We did not ask for A/C tickets. All we wanted was to travel in a dignified manner. People kept shooing us away the whole night since our tickets were not confirmed. Is this the way you treat a national athlete?” “My body is still hurting. In fact, I am at the hospital now and undergoing physiotherapy. I already had a muscle strain and this tiring journey has made it worse,” another athlete said.

This comes after Nisar Ahmed had rewritten the 200m mark on his way to gold at the National Junior Athletics Championships in Vijayawada on Monday. The 15-year-old Delhi sprinter clocked 21.73 seconds as Maharashtra’s Karan ( 21.99) and Karnataka’s Sashikantha (22:00) grabbed the next two spots. The top four finishers in the event ran inside the previous national record of 22.11 set by Chandan Bauri four years back.

Nisar, son of a rickshaw puller, has been in searing form since his sprint double at the Delhi State Athletics Meet in September. Nisar, whose pet event is the 100m, is also adept at the 200m and 400m distances. On Saturday, he had bettered the 100m record with a run of 10.85s. The previous record of 11.1s was held by AS Arun of Tamil Nadu. Nisar, who trains at the Chhatrasal Stadium under coach Sunita Rai, will finally get to go home this week for the first time in almost a month after completing a jam-packed competition schedule.