Rahul ‘The Wall’ Dravid turns 44; This is what Virender Sehwag and others have to say

Rahul Dravid turns 44, Virender Sehwag wishes him in style. (Source: Reuters)

The former Indian captain and the coach of India A and India U-19 team, Rahul Dravid turns 44 today and his teammates didn’t shy away from showing their affection and respect for ‘the wall’. Leading the batch was of course, none other than dashing Indian opener Virender Sehwag who was at his witty best. He tweeted that while Rahul Dravid always played in the V, he was the biggest C i.e. he was full of commitment, class, consistency and care. Sehwag also mentioned that he is proud to have played alongside Dravid.

Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif were the other players who used the micro-blogging site twitter to wish their former captain. Gambhir hailed him as a special teammate and wished him a special year ahead while Irfan Pathan said that he was lucky to play alongside rahul Dravid and called him the true gentleman. Mohammad Kaif shared a collage of his best moments with his former teammate and hailed him as the most likeable human being ever. Kaif also took a dig by mentioning that Dravid is the biggest reason to love the name ‘Rahul’.

Dravid who served India between 1996 and 2012 is one of the most respected cricketers around the world. Born in Indore Dravid went on to represent India in 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and 1 T20 scoring 24,208 international runs. He averaged 52.31 in Tests and has 36 centuries to his name.

He played in the V.

But was the biggest C. Commitment, Class,Consistency,Care. Proud to have played together.

Happy Birthday #RahulDravid . pic.twitter.com/eflnb49V6v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2017

A very happy birthday to a special teammate and a legend of the game! Happy Birthday #RahulDravid , wish you all the best in the year ahead. pic.twitter.com/FLHgLthbCV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 11, 2017

Wishing this GENTLEMAN a very happy birthday,I was lucky to have a senior player like him #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/qtvBrZEoP6 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 11, 2017

Happy Birthday #RahulDravid .

One of the most selfless, likeable human being ever and the biggest reason to love the name "Rahul" pic.twitter.com/QrS6D8JVxk — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 11, 2017

Rahul Dravid has done well in last couple of years to scout and mentor young cricketers like Karun Nair, Sanju Samson, Jayant Yadav and Rishabh Pant in IPL for Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils and later with the India Under-19 team. Recently, England’s middle-order batsman also credited the Indian legend to help him play spin bowling. He is currently working with the India A side which will be playing England in the second warm-up match under Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday i.e. January 12.