Rahul Dravid to Anil Kumble: 5 life lessons to learn from 5 legends of Indian cricket

Graeme Smith in 2009, only to secure the most dramatic of draws walked out at No.11, looking to survive 8.2 overs with a broken hand, his own blood recently injected into his right elbow and a desperate Australian attack who were on the brink of winning the Test match. A shirt was borrowed from Jacques Kallis and Paul Harris’ pullover was worn with a hamburger stain on it. He took off the plastic cast that had been protecting the fifth finger on his left hand and a re-modelled glove was put on instead. There were no painkillers. Morne Morkel laced up Smith’s spikes. He started to pad up when Ntini went out to bat and the target had shrunk to 50 deliveries when he took guard. While Smith was standing in the middle, taking 17 balls over 3, it was easy to tag the act as an inspiration for many.

Life of a cricketer between the 22 yards is admired by millions across the world and there are only few who manage to achieve this prodigious feat. From hard work, teamwork to leadership these greats taught people valuable life lessons through their attitude on and off the field. Be it Anil Kumble who taught how one can achieve their dream through sheer hard work or Ashish Nehra whose ‘Never Say Die’ attitude helped him play for India even at the age of 38 despite a series of injuries.

It is a never-ending list and the Indian cricket is lucky to have many greats who fall into this special category, who have inspired many with their personality. Here are five players who give one valuable life lesson each from their personality.

1) Rahul Dravid (Patience)- The epitome of patience is Rahul Dravid. One thing that got Dravid the tag of “The Wall” is patience. Restlessness can never lead to much in any sphere of life and it is particularly important for sportspersons, who can often end up making rash decisions if they do not respect the game enough or choose the wrong time to execute whatever they were planning. In that regard, a Test match batsman needs to be extremely patient in order to succeed at the highest level since poor deliveries are rare. Dravid was one of a kind as far as that particular attribute goes and over the course of his 16-year career, he was often the difference between a healthy score or a mediocre one as his top order performance often held the batting together. He never went for big shots and relied mainly on technique and waited for the right moment to strike at a poor delivery by the bowler.

2) Virender Sehwag (Fearlessness)- When things start to go wrong people normally leave their old methods and try new ones, which may or may not work. But Sehwag was a pure old school batsman who stood upright against the deadliest of bowlers without any fear. Be it the limited-overs format or five-day long Tests, the Indian opener always followed one thing- ‘Go big or go home’. He knew his strengths and was dedicated to the process and believed in his qualities. No great batsman can survive for long in the game if they do not have a lot of belief in their methods and instead a little fine-tuning can do the trick which Sehwag knew perfectly.

3) Sachin Tendulkar (Self-motivation)- When Sachin lost the World Cup in 2003 against Australia, he was so depressed that he thought of quitting the game for good. Imagine what would the world be if he had done that. The world would have never witnessed the very first double century in One-Day cricket or ‘Century of Centuries’. After a brief period of depression and second thoughts to play the game, Sachin came back only stronger and made the World Cup his ultimate dream. Whenever he failed, he saw the big picture, the final step to glory, the World Cup which he finally won in 2011 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. That ability to self-motivate himself during tough times is a clear indication why Sachin is considered one of India’s greatest batsmen ever and the ability to adapt to something that one finds difficult is surely a worthwhile lesson.

4) Anil Kumble (Teamwork)- A pure team player, Anil Kumble is known for his work ethics on and off the field. After doing mechanical engineering, Jumbo as he is fondly called stepped between the 22 yards only to embrace the world with his talent. He took 10 wickets in 1999 against Pakistan and single-handedly helped India win the match. He worked for the team and always boosted the confidence of the youngsters whenever needed.

5) Zaheer Khan (Understanding once limitations and strengths)- Bowlers never really got the limelight that batsmen received, however Khan for his natural instinct to take wickets was the talk of the town even in his last days when he lost most of his speed. Khan was one of the highest wicket-takers in 2003 and 2011 World Cups and was the ace bowler for the Indian side. But when the left arm bowler felt he is not at his best anymore he decided to retire and let the young blood take up the responsibility. Khan announced his retirement in 2015. This particular ability to walk away from what one loves is a trait that not many have, across professions and Khan’s decision to walk away without any controversy is definitely one of the biggest lessons from his career.