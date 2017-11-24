Rahul Dravid stands in queue with his kids at science exhibition, proves his class once again

Rahul Dravid standing in line at the science fair. (Source: Twitter)

For most of his career, Rahul Dravid defined simplicity in every sense he possibly could have done so. While the nation was busy worshipping Sachin Tendulkar for his god-like status and praising Sourav Ganguly for his never say die attitude, Dravid was silently doing his work, like a monk – as The Wall of India. As it happens, even years after his retirement, nothing has changed. A photo of the ‘The Wall’, standing in the queue at an event has gone viral on the internet. Since being shared, the image has got over 13,000 likes. In this image, Dravid can be seen standing in a queue at a science exhibition with his kids and people can’t stop praising the former Indian skipper.

Rahul Dravid has two sons, Samit and Anvay. Although it is unclear when the picture was taken, many have commented on it – some with their personal anecdotes – to talk about Dravid’s down-to-earth persona. This isn’t the first time when Rahul Dravid has done something like this. Only a few days ago, Dravid’s humble gesture of congratulating the Nepal coach on their Under-19 Asia Cup win against India had won him praise. “Dravid has been very humble. He congratulated us,” Nepal coach Binod Kumar Das was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. Here are Rahul Dravid’s images from the science fair:

Dravid made his international debut in both ODIs and well as Tests in 1996. He scored a flawless 95 on his Test debut, an innings that was overshadowed by Sourav Ganguly’s century who made his debut in the same match. Dravid got off well in the longer format of the game but struggled to find his feet in the limited-overs format.

That’s Rahul Dravid in a queue with his kids at a science exibhition.

No show off;

no page 3 attitude;

no celebrity airs;

no “do you know who I am?” looks;

Queueing just like any other normal parent… really admirable… pic.twitter.com/NFYMuDqubE — South Canara (@in_southcanara) November 23, 2017

We were there too. It was a pleasure to see Dravid walk around with the commonfolk łïkę one of us. pic.twitter.com/TRkVoxJJtx — Sudhindra (@sudhindranaib) November 24, 2017

The middle-order batsman represented India in 164 Tests scoring 13,288 runs at an average of 52.31 including 36 centuries in 63 fifties. He also played 344 ODIs scoring 10,889 runs at an average of 39.17 which included 12 tons and 83 half-centuries. In his sole T20 international match, Dravid scored 31 runs for India.

In the later stages of his career, Rahul Dravid led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royal in the Indian Premier League. He played his last IPL match against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens on May 24, 2013.