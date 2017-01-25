Rahul Dravid declines Bengaluru Univesity’s Honourary Degree; says would earn it only by academic research

Rahul Dravid (PTI)

Former skipper of the Indian cricket team and an ace cricketer himself Rahul Dravid have just exhibitted another form of wisdom, this time not something related to the game at the field. Dravid have just refused an honourary degree from the Bangalore University. The reason of decline as given by the former ace cricketer is that he wanted to do earn the degree by doing some real time academic research in sports.

This has beem confirmed by the Bangalore University in a letter to the Governor.

Rahul Dravid is also known as the ‘The Wall’ of the Indian cricket and has earned many accolades being the part of the game both on and off the field. He is the only non- Australlian cricketer to have delivered the Bradman Oration at Canberra. As on December 2016 Rahul Dravid is the fourth highest run scorer after Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis and is the only second batsman after Sachin to have scored 10,000 in both forms of the game.