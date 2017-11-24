Racial attack on girl: John Abraham breaks silence, says I will find you and make sure you are punished; Read Full Text

John Abraham is the co-owner of NorthEast United FC.

During the Thursday clash of Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, a supporter of the visitors was mocked and teased by a local. A northeast girl was mocked and teased in a vile racial attack by a drunk local boy in the stadium. Following the incident, NorthEast United FC co-owner John Abraham reacted sharply. Bollywood actor, who has been the face of the ISL side ever since it was formed in 2014, said that he will personally meet the victim girl and also will not let ‘fake’ fans go scot-free. Abraham also mentioned that Chennaiyin FC co-owner and his fellow Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan would also not condone this behaviour. The horrific act was blasted by Indian football fans as well as the Chennaiyin FC authorities. Meanwhile, Chennaiying FC defeated NorthEast FC 3-2.

FULL TEXT OF JOHN ABRAHAM SPEECH:

It’s deeply disturbing for me when sports becomes an unsafe or unharmonious place for anyone. Everything I have taken back from sport has only been positive. From learning to play with people who are different, learning to take loss with a sense of sportsmanship, winning with humility.

Statement: NEUFC stands by the the passionate supporters who faced untoward incident at the Marina Arena in Chennai last night. Here is a brief statement from our owner John Abraham. #Highlanders we are with you. #8States1United pic.twitter.com/ceej8iVvG3 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 24, 2017

To the girl who was victimized by these insensitive and thoughtless people, “We’ll stand with you and you’ll never feel alone as you must’ve felt in that moment. I will personally meet you and make sure you are ok.”

To the “fans” who troubled her, “I’ll call you fake fans because I know that Abhishek or myself would never condone this behaviour from our true fans. I will find you and make sure you are punished and apologize for your behaviour.”

Let’s build and create value from our interactions rather than creating such negative causes. Let’s use our voices for good. Let’s stand united.