Pyeongchang Winter Olympics: Samsung smartphones to Nike uniforms; find out what perks will athletes get

Pyeongchang will host this year’s Winter Olympics. (Reuters)

Winter Olympics are around the corner. This year the Winter games will be held in Pyeongchang and it will kick off from February 9, Friday. Interestingly, all of the athletes competing in the upcoming Olympics will be getting perks. The long list of goodies includes Samsung smartphones priced at $1,100, top of the range new equipment to take home and sleek Nike uniforms. However, this won’t be true for the 22 athletes from North Korea. Tough international sanctions including travel restrictions and a ban on the sale of luxury goods and sports gear have complicated South Korean Olympic organisers’ efforts to provide their northern neighbours with the same benefits available to other Olympians.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in for months has sought the participation of North Korea in the hope that it will ease the tension between the tension between the two warring nations and prevent the kind of violent incidents which have plagued previous major events hosted by the South.

The officials have rolled out the red carpet and are keen to make sure the visits go off without any problem. North Korean female ice hockey players and their South Korean counterparts will be competing as one nation for the first time in the Winter Olympics. The team has been living and training together. Other members of the North Korean delegation, such as the cheer squad, will be housed in luxury.

The Winter Olympics will bring curtain its on February 25, Sunday. The 2018 Winter Olympics will feature 102 events in 15 sports, making it the first Winter Olympics to surpass 100 medal events. Four new disciplines in existing sports were introduced to the Winter Olympic programme in Pyeongchang, including big air snowboarding, mixed doubles curling, mass start speed skating, and mixed team alpine skiing.