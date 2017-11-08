PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Senior Badminton National Championship Final Live Online, TV Coverage

PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal LIVE Streaming: The match will be played in Nagpur. (Source: Twitter)

Two of India’s biggest badminton superstars will be up against each other in the women’s singles final of the Senior Badminton National Championship on Wednesday evening. Saina, who is currently ranked World No. 11, hardly broke a sweat as she defeated fifth seed Anura Prabhudesai 21-11 21 -10, while World No 2 and top seed Sindhu was surprisingly stretched by Ruthvika Shivani before prevailing 17-21, 21- 5, 21-11 in the semifinals. This is Saina’s first Senior Nationals since winning back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007 and Sindhu too gave the domestic tournament a miss after winning the 2011 and 2013 editions. The two star shuttlers, who are employees of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), have met twice in international competitions. Their first meeting was at the 2014 Syed Modi International before they played each other in India Super Series this year. Saina had defeated Sindhu in 2014 but the latter had the last laugh in Delhi. However, a lot has happened since those two battles with Saina becoming the World No 1 in 2015, while Sindhu rising to the pinnacle of world badminton after clinching the silver at Rio Olympics.

When is PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal Senior Badminton National Championship Final?

The Senior Badminton National Championship Final between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be played on Wednesday, i.e. 8th November.

Where is PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal final?

This year’s Senior Badminton National Championship is being played in Nagpur. The final will also be played there.

82nd Senior National Badminton Championships 2017: Full Draw [Finals] #SNBC2017 pic.twitter.com/uL2X9oIEdn — Badminton India (@BadmintonIndia) November 8, 2017

What time is Senior Badminton National Championship Final?

According to a tweet by SBNC, the match will not start before 6 PM. Other matches of the day will begin at 2 PM.

How to watch PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal live on TV?

The match will be broadcast on DD Sports. You can watch it there.

How do I watch PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal live streaming?

