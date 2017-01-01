Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2017: Carolina Marin leads PV Sindhu 11-8 and 9-7



India’s PV Sindhu is playing against Spain’s Carolina Marin in the first match between Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Smashers. (PTI) The second edition of the Premier Badminton League, which started on January 1, 2016 has brought high profile players straight into a face-off. The Hyderabad Hunters will play Chennai Smashers followed by Bengaluru Blasters against Delhi Acers. India’s PV Sindhu is playing against Spain’s Carolina Marin in the first match between Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Smashers.

Catch this space for all the live updates of match:

7.23 pm: Marin takes lead 7-8

7.23 pm: Marin levels 7-7.

7.22 pm: Sindhu takes lead, its 6-7 now.

7.20 pm: Sindhu leads by three points on the trot to lead Marin 6-5 at the break.

7.18 pm: Carolina wins first game 11-8.