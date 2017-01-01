PV Sindhu to face Carolina Marin today in Premiere Badminton League; Know where and when to watch

It was a great year for PV Sindhu. (PTI)

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is all set to face Spainish World number 1 playere Carolina Marin in the Premiere Badminton League, at 7:00 pm today. While Sindhu is playing for Chennai Smashers, Carolina is a part of Hyderabad Hunters.

This will be the second time, since both shuttlers faced each other since the Rio Olympics final in August in which the Indian lost, but not before giving a tough fight, earning first ever medal for the country in the sport. Last month, PV Sindhu beat Spain’s Carolina Marin 21-17 in her third match of the BWF World Super Series Final in Dubai.

Before this match, the Spaniard had led 5-3 in the the head-to-head count between , which was reduced by Sindhu to just one with the win. The Indian shuttler continued to n good form after the Olympics, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said

Before this match, pressure was on Sindhu as she needed a win badly in order to stay alive in the championship. She had lost her second Group B match to China’s Sun Yuand a loss to Marin would have ended her road in the World Super Series final, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ said.

Fans can watch today’s match live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 HD and also HotStar.