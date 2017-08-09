PV Sindhu takes charge as Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh government in presence of her parents

PV Sindhu with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Source: Twitter)

India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu who came to fame with her performance in the 2016 Rio Olympics took charge as the Deputy Collector in the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday afternoon, reported The Indian Express. Sindhu took went to the office of Chief Commissioner of Land Administrators (CCLA) with her parents and took the charge. She was handed over the appointment letter which was written by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on 27th July before Sindhu started working. On her first day at the office, the Olympic silver medalist signed relevant documents.

The news was confirmed by the Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself who took to Twitter and posted an image with Sindhu. Naidu said that he is hopeful that Sindhu will work hard and bring more laurels to the country. “Issued an appointment order to @Pvsindhu1 for the post of Group-1 officer. Hopeful that she’ll bring more laurels to the country,” the Andhra Pradesh CM wrote. The 21-year-old badminton star also replied by saying, “Thank you for supporting me sir! I will work hard to bring more laurels to the country.”

Sindhu had scripted history when she became the first woman athlete ever to win a silver medal the Olympics. Sindhu had an outstanding campaign before losing to Spain’s Caroline Marin. Post that, she defeated her Rio opponent to win the Indian Open this year. Overall, Sindhu was the fifth Indian woman to clinch a medal in Olympics history after Karnam Malleswari, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal and Sakshi Malik. Sindhu has since then been honoured with cash prizes and gifts by various organisations and governments.