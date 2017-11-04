PV Sindhu slams IndiGo airlines, complains of rude behaviour from employee

India’s Badminton star and former Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu took to Twitter on Saturday morning and slammed IndiGo airlines. (Source: PTI)

India’s Badminton star and former Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu took to Twitter on Saturday morning and slammed IndiGo airlines for the treatment that was given to her. In a series of tweets, Sindhu claimed that one of the ground staffs of IndiGo named ‘Ajeetesh’ behaved very badly and rudely with her. As per the tweets by Sindhu, the incident took place when she was flying to Mumbai on 4th November on an IndiGo flight. “Sorry to say ..i had a very bad experience????when i was flying by 6E 608 flight to bombay on 4th nov the ground staff by name Mr ajeetesh(1/3),” she said in her first tweet.

In her second tweet, the io Olympic silver-medallist said that even as an air hostess tried to intervene, ground staff Ajeetesh continued to behave badly. “Ground staff (skipper) mr ajeetesh behaved very badly and rudely with me. When the air hostess Ms ashima tried to advise him to behave properly with the passenger (me) but to my surprise he behaved very rudely with her. If this type of people work for a rupted (reputed) airline like indigo they will spoil their reputation @IndiGo6E”,” she wrote in the second tweet.

Sorry to say ..i had a very bad experience????when i was flying by 6E 608 flight to bombay on 4th nov the ground staff by name Mr ajeetesh(1/3) — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 4, 2017

Please speak to Ms Ashima she wil explain you in detail.???????? — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 4, 2017

In another tweet, Sindhu urged the airline to speak to the air hostess, Ashima and get the details about the incident. “Please speak to Ms Ashima she wil explain you in detail.????????,” she added. This is not the first time when an Indian sportsperson had taken on an airline. In the past, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh had respectively criticised British Airways and Jet Airways respectively.

PV Sindhu is set to take part in seven-day Senior National Badminton Championship which begins on Thursday. Apart from Sindhu, all the top Indian shuttlers including Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal will also take part in the tournament.