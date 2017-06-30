PV Sindhu set to be appointed group I officer by Andhra Pradesh government

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had announced that his government intended to appoint PV Sindhu as the sports ambassador. (PTI)

The Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to appoint Olympics silver medallist shuttler PV Sindhu as a Group I officer, an IANS report said. She is likely to be appointed in the cadre of a revenue divisional officer. In May, the state legislature passed a bill amending the State Public Services Act to appoint the ace shuttler as an officer in the government. Since any recruitment in public service can only go through Andhra Pradesh State Public Service Commission, the state government had to amend the Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalization of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) Act, 1994 the report added. Speaking in the state Assembly, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had announced that his government intended to appoint PV Sindhu as the sports ambassador.

After her success in the 2016 Rio Olympics, in which she went on to win the silver medal, the first by an Indian shuttler, the Andhra Pradesh Government had announced a cash prize of Rs 3 crore, a plot in Amaravati and Group-I officer’s job. The Telangana Government also rewarded her with a cash prize of Rs 5 crore and a residential plot. Even though, Telangana had also offered her a job, PV Sindhu decided to accept offer of Andhra Pradesh Government, as her parebts are the natives of the state, IANS said further.

You may also like to watch this video

Earlier this week, the ports Journalists Federation of India also decided to honour best Sportsperson of the Year Award to P V Sindhu. The award will be presented to her by the association at a function to be held in Indore in September, PTI said.