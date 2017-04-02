PV Sindhu faces Carolina Marin in a ‘revenge’ match: Where and when to watch the India Open Final

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin have made their way into the final of India Open. (Source: PTI)

Seven months after the famous Olympic women’s singles final, India’s PV Sindhu and Spain’s Carolina Marin face each other again in a badminton final. Sindhu and Marin have made their way into the final of India Open. Both of them have dropped just one set on their way to the final and are looking strong contenders. While most of the games that they played have been pretty much one-sided, Sindhu was pushed a little more. But it is a chance for Sindhu to bring out the grudge of Olympics and take her revenge against the Spaniard. Marin had defeated Sindhu at Rio, with scores of 19-21, 21-12, 21-15. Meanwhile, today people will be watching if Sindhu can change the fate in front of home crowd.

What works in Sindhu’s favour is the fact that her performance after the Olympics has been much better than Marin. Sindhu won the China Open Superseries Premier and the Syed Modi International titles. She also reached the Hong Kong Open final and the semi-finals of the World Superseries. All she needs to do it bring that confidence and take the home advantage. Marin, meanwhile, has not won a single title ever since her Olympic glory. Sindhu even defeated the Spaniard at the World Superseries final.

What time is the PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final?

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin’s match will be the last one on Sunday, April 2. The other matches have begun at 2 PM India time. When the other matches get over, Sindhu will face Marin in the final. Since there are a few matches, it can be expected that the final will be played in the evening, around 6-7PM.

Where is Sindhu playing Marin?

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin match is being played at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Where can you watch the PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin match on TV?

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network, along with other India Open matches.

Can you watch the Sindhu-Marin match online?

The India Open final match will be streamed live on online website Hotstar.