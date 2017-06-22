PV Sindhu beats Chen Xiaoxin of China to seal quarterfinals berth, does India proud at the Australian Open super series

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu also advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s singles competition with a straight game win over China’s Chen Xiaoxin. (Photo: Twitter)

Indian shuttlers are making the nation proud. After Kidambi Srikanth’s amazing performance, now PV Sindhu has pulled off a major win by defeating China’s Chen Xiaoxin to reach quarterfinals of Australian Open Super series. Displaying great versatility, Sindhu outmuscled China’s Chen and that too in straight games to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the women’s singles. PV Sindhu dominated Chen Xiaoxin 21-13, 21-18. Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth have already registered wins to make it to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Now, the focus will be on Saina Nehwal as she locks horns with the unseeded Soniia Cheah of Malaysia.

Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth eked out thrilling victories in the men’s singles second round to set up an all-Indian quarterfinal clash at the USD 750,000 Australian Super Series in Sydney. After them, Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu also advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s singles competition with a straight game win over China’s Chen Xiaoxin.

Srikanth, who had edged out Son Wan Ho in the semifinals of Indonesia Open last week, once again had an upper hand against the World No. 1 Korean, beating him 15-21 21-13 21-13 in a 57-minute clash.

In another match, Sai Praneeth staved off a challenge from China’s Huang Yuxiang 21-15 18-21 21-13 in a match that lasted 64 minutes. Interestingly, Srikanth and Praneeth had clashed in the final of Singapore Open in April with the latter emerging victorious.

In the women’s singles, fifth seed Sindhu defeated Chen 21-13 21-18 in 46 minutes. She will clash with either Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon or World No. 1 and top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.

In the women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy fought well before suffering a 21-18 18-21 13-21 loss to seventh seeded Japanese pair of Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a 16-21 18-21 loss to eighth seeded Chinese Taipei’s Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin.