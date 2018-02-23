  3. PSL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: When and where to watch KRK vs QTG on TV

PSL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: In the second match of PSL 2018, Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday evening.

By: | New Delhi | Published: February 23, 2018 2:03 PM
PSL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: The third edition of the Pakistan Super League got off to a brilliant start on Thursday night with a thrilling encounter between defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and the debutants, Multan Sultans. Now, in the second match of PSL 2018, Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday evening. Quetta led by Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed looks like a balanced squad. The problem, however, would be to select the overseas players with Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Kevin Pietersen, Shane Watson, Mahmudullah, Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan in the squad. Karachi, on the other hand, is led by Imad Wasim and will defend on domestic recruits like Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir and the legend – Shahid Afridi.

When is Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018 match?

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018 match will be played on February 23, 2018, Friday.

What time is Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018 match?

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018 match will be played at 5:30 pm.

Where can one watch Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018 match on TV?

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018 match will be aired on Discovery’s sports channel- DSport.

How to watch Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018 live streaming online?

You can watch Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018 live streaming online on cricketgateway.com.

What are Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators squads?

Quetta Gladiators – Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Kevin Pietersen, Rameez Raja, Asad Shafiq, Umar Amin, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shane Watson, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahmudullah, Jofra Archer, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Anwar Ali, Rashid Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali

Karachi Kings – Babar Azam, Joe Denly, Colin Ingram, Khurram Manzoor, Lendl Simmons, Saifullah Bangash, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammed Taha, Tabish Khan, Imad Wasim(c), Ravi Bopara, Hasan Mohsin, Shahid Afridi, David Wiese, Usama Mir, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan

