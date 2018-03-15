  3. PSL 2018: Bizarre! Sohail Khan throws ball at teammate Yasir Shah for not paying attention

The third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is turning out to be full of action and drama. So far, the fans have witnessed many close encounters between the teams. However, no one would have expected to witness what happened between Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah during Wednesday's clash.

When the Lahore Qalandars were heading towards an easy win, in a bizarre incident, Sohail Khan who had been struggling to get the attention of Yasir Shah on the boundary, lost his cool and threw the ball at him. The throw missed leg-spinner’s head by a close margin and left him fuming.

Yasir Shah who was angry because of the incident picked up the ball and threw it back in the bowler’s direction. The two players who have represented Pakistan at the international level were also involved in a heated exchange of words.

Former New Zealand skipper and Lahore Qalandars skipper Brendon McCullum had to play peacemaker to calm down the tempers. Quetta Gladiators batsman Kevin Pietersen described it as the ‘funniest moment’ of his cricket career.

“I think I witnessed the funniest moment of my cricket career tonight, when the bowler couldn’t get the attention of his boundary rider & threw the ball at him on the boundary…UNBELIEVABLY HILARIOUS!” the England batsman wrote on Twitter.

Batting first, Lahore had put on 186/4 thanks to a 94-run knock by opener Fakhar Zaman and wicketkeeper-batsman Gulraiz Sadaf’s 42. In response, Quetta could only manage 169/6 in their 20 overs, with spin twins Sunil Narine and Yasir Shah picking up two wickets each.

Despite this win, Lahore remains at the bottom of the points table with six points from nine games while Quetta is comfortably placed on the second spot with 10 points from 9 matches.

