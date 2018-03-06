PSG vs Real Madrid 2nd leg LIVE Streaming Online in India: When and where to watch Champions League on TV

PSG vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming Online in India: The Spanish giants will be going hammers and tongs against the French leaders in the 2nd leg of Champions League round of 16 clash. (Reuters)

PSG vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming Online in India: The Spanish giants will be going hammers and tongs against the French leaders in the 2nd leg of Champions League round of 16 clash. Madrid would be entering the Parc des Princes with an advantage of two goals as they defeated PSG 3-1 in Santiago Bernabeu. Cristiano Ronaldo found the net twice while Marcelo got his name on the scoresheet with one goal. However, the Los Blancos lost their match against Espanyol in La Liga 1-0. The loss raised the question if the Madrid is solely dependent on ‘Ronaldo’ as the five-time world player was rested for the match.

Moving on to PSG, although they are leading the Ligue 1, Unai Emery lads need to buck up to close down the two-goal deficit. Notably, according to the stipulation, PSG, in order to qualify for the round of eight, need to win the match 2-0 in their home ground. If PSG is able to do so they will qualify for the next round on the basis of ‘away goal’. However, the task seems to be near impossible as their star player Neymar is out of the action after fracturing his metatarsal.

When is the UEFA Champions League 2nd leg match between Paris St Germain and Real Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Real Madrid 2nd leg will be played on, March 7, 2018.

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2nd leg match between Paris St Germain and Real Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Real Madrid 2nd leg begins at 01:15 AM.

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2nd leg match between Paris St Germain and Real Madrid being played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Real Madrid 2nd leg will be played at the Parc des Princes.

Which TV channels will broadcast of the UEFA Champions League 2nd leg match between Paris St Germain and Real Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Real Madrid 2nd leg will be broadcast live on Ten Sports Network.

How to watch Real Madrid vs PSG LIVE Streaming Online in India, Champions League 2nd leg?

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Real Madrid 2nd leg can be streamed live on the official Ten Sports website.