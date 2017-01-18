Pro Wrestling League season 2: Baba Ramdev to fight Olympic medalist Andrey Stadnik tonight

Baba Ramdev will take on Andrey Stadnik in Pro Wrestling League. (Source: Reuters)

The second season of pro wrestling league is underway and we have already witnessed some shocking moments including Babita Kumar Phogat’s defeat in 46 seconds. However, in what could possibly the biggest announcement of the league so far, Baba Ramdev has decided to fight Olympic medalist Andrey Stadnik.

The match will take place in Delhi on Januray 18 during the semi-final clash between Mumbai Marathi and Punjab Royals. According to the organisers, Baba Ramdev has gone through intense training to prepare himself for the match. He has worked on his stamina and even went to the akhaara to study wrestling.

“I have fought bouts with national level wrestlers. But playing against an internationally renowned player will be more exciting. You will witness the real power of Yoga in this match,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

On the other hand, Andrey Stadnik was shocked when he got to know about this challenge. However, the Ukraine born wrestler who won a silver medal in 2008 summer Olympics held at Beijing, was very impressed when he got to know about Baba Ramdev’s preparations and said that he is not taking the bout lightly.

He was also impressed by yoga guru’s energy and said that if he had taken it as a career, Baba Ramdev would have been one of the best wrestlers in India. Stadnik defeated Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar in the 2008 Olympics and only after he reached the final of the tournament, Sushil Kumar was given an opportunity to play in repechage and win a bronze medal.

You may also want to watch:

Interestingly, on the occasion of 20th century of his Ashram in Haridwar last year, Baba Ramdev challenged double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar.

The pro wrestling league is powered by Pantajali which is owned by Baba Ramdev. In the first semi-final of the event, Haryana Hammers defeated Jaipur Ninjas by 6-3 on Tuesday. The final of this edition will be played on January 19 at Delhi.