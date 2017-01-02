Pro Wrestling League 2017, Season 2, Mumbai Maharathis vs Haryana Hammers: Haryana Hammers take 2-1 lead over Mumbai Maharathis

The second edition of the Pro Wrestling League has kicked off in style with Haryana Hammers taking on Mumbai Maharathi at the KD Jadhav Indoor Staduim in New Delhi today. (Source: IE)

The second edition of the Pro Wrestling League has kicked off in style with Haryana Hammers taking on Mumbai Maharathi at the KD Jadhav Indoor Staduim in New Delhi today. The tournament features six teams namely Delhi Sultans, Jaipur Ninjas, Mumbai Maharathi, UP Dangal, NCR Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers. Each team is vying for a total prize of Rs 15 crore. Only two out of the total six teams are from the first season of this league while ownership of others have been changed for the ongoing season. Jaipur Ninjas are a completely new entry in this season. Mumbai Maharathis have their opening match against Haryana Hammers which is a repeat of last year’s finals. Mumbai Maharathis are the defending champions this season. The toss was won by team captain Erica Wiebe and she decided to lock the 70kg men’s category while her counterpart from Haryana Hammers team has locked the women’s 48kg category. Soon after the toss,

Rajneesh vs Vikas Kumar

Haryana Hammers’ Rajneesh walked out to loud cheers. Follows his opponent Vikas Kumar of Mumbai in the men’s 65kg category. The first match of the night was played by Rajneesh of Haryana and Vikas Kumar of Mumbai. After the end of the first round, Rajnesh bagged two late points and leveled the score 2-2. K.O.! Haryana Hammers take the lead over Mumbai Maharathis as Rajneesh defeats Vikas by 7-2 in the men’s 65 kg category.

This should set the tone for the Haryana unit. With a loss in the first match of the season, pressure now is surely upon the defending champions Mumbai.

Erica Wieb vs Kiran

This was a big one! Kiran of Haryana took off against Erica Wieb of Mumbai Maharathi. Mumbai captain needs to lead the team fight back from the front. Soon after the match started, Wieb took a healthy four-point lead and doninated the match throughout. Kiran tried to make a comeback, but it was Wieb who nabbed the victory by thumping Haryana’s Kiran 16-0 in the women’s 75 kg category.

Gadisov vs Pavlo

The heavyweight battle was contested by Gadisov of Haryana and Mumbai’s Palvo in the men’s 97 kg category. Taking an early lead, Gadisov took the early points pushing Mumbai behind by 2-0. The match was later seized by Gadisov thumping Palvo by 6-0. Haryana after this match, stood at a 2-1 lead over Mumbai.

Sumit vs Hasanov

Haryana needed one more win to seal the contest and next in the queue was a fierce combat between Sumit from Haryana and Hasanov from Mumbai. Hasanov took an early lead in the game tapping Sumit in almost no time. Sumit was kept on the back-foot by Hasanov throughout the match and finally was thumped by Hasanov 15-0. The match has kept hopes for Mumbai alive till now.